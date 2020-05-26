Photo Essay: Storm approaching Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Storm clouds for a thunderstorm begin to move over Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 21, 2020....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Storm clouds for a thunderstorm begin to move over Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 21, 2020. Every spring and summer in Wisconsin, severe thunderstorms are common and can produce tornadoes. Fort McCoy safety officials urge people to be prepared in case severe weather strikes. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Storm clouds for a thunderstorm begin to move over Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 21, 2020.



Every spring and summer in Wisconsin, severe thunderstorms are common and can produce tornadoes.



Fort McCoy safety officials urge people to be prepared in case severe weather strikes.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”