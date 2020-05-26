Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Storm approaching Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Storm clouds for a thunderstorm begin to move over Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 21, 2020.

    Every spring and summer in Wisconsin, severe thunderstorms are common and can produce tornadoes.

    Fort McCoy safety officials urge people to be prepared in case severe weather strikes.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    severe weather safety
    storm clouds

