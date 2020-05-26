CYBER SNAPSHOT: Col. Andrew Hall



Hometown: Seattle, Wash.

Title: Director, Army Cyber Institute (ACI), U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)

QUICK SKETCH:

-- Served as ACI director of the Army Cyber Institute, a think tank and research institute at the U.S. Army Military Academy, from March 2016-May 2020.

-- Has earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, a master’s degree in Applied Mathematics, and a Ph.D. in Management Science.

-- Taught in West Point’s Department of Mathematical Sciences.

-- Served as chief of the Military Personnel Structure and Plans Division in the Army personnel directorate, where he was instrumental in the establishment of the Army’s Cyber Branch and Cyber Scholars program

-- Deployed in support of Operation Southern Watch and Operation Desert Storm Post-Cease-Fire Operations



ON WHAT HE HAS LIKED MOST ABOUT SERVING IN THE ARMY:

“I have really enjoyed the variety of assignment and the natural progression from company grade officer to field grade officer to senior leader. I really wanted to be an infantry ranger as a high school student and I got the chance to attend West Point and start my career in the Infantry, expanded my career into a secondary specialty in Operations Research, and finished working as a senior leader in a branch I helped to create, Cyber.”



ON WHAT A CAREER AS AN ARMY CYBER OFFICER OFFERS THAT OTHER CAREER PATHS DON’T:

“I believe that being a cyber officer allows a Soldier to mix being engaged as a commander in the operational domain while still working in a higher technical specialty. The domain of cyber is a large tent, and has opportunities to be experts across a variety of fields from computer science to policy to mathematics and law. I believe that the multidisciplinary nature of cyber allows variety of Soldiers to work together to create effects in our newest domain.”



ON A CHALLENGING EXPERIENCE THAT MADE HIM A STRONGER ARMY OFFICER:

“Working in the Joint Staff J3 (operations) we were tasked with running Global Force Management. I got the chance to create a new system for Global Force Management Annual Allocation process and shepherd that process though approval. Having the opportunity to brief the OPSDEPS and CJCS Tank, finishing with the approval briefing to (former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Gen. Marty Dempsey and Secretary Leon Panetta (former Secretary of Defense).”



ON WHAT HE BELIEVES HIS MOST IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION TO THE ARMY HAS BEEN:

“I think that my work inside the building to establish the Cyber Branch is one my proudest moments.”



WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE BOOK, AND WHY?

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The greatest advice ever: Don’t Panic.”



ON HIS PLANS AFTER THE ARMY:

“I am looking forward to continuing my research into cybersecurity education and data science and teaching at Marymount University. I have a passion for our young people and look forward to spending more time with Scouting, and I really look forward to enjoying skiing with my family.”





