San Diego-based Navy logistics command provides unprecedented support to small businesses

SAN DIEGO – Since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses deemed non-essential in the U.S. have been decimated by mandatory shutdowns imposed by state governments. The closures caused a ripple effect of massive unemployment and devastating loss of profit which eventually led to the permanent closure of numerous small businesses.

Fortunately for many small businesses, one of the Navy’s most productive supply chain organizations has become the leader in awarding multi-million dollar contracts to small businesses that have helped fuel the U.S. and local economies. Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, a subordinate command of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), has surpassed all seven other fleet logistics centers throughout the world with obligated dollar support to small businesses and as a result, kept the Navy, and DoD mission capable.

Even before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a pandemic, the team of 50 contracting personnel were directly responsible for the significant increase in support to small businesses. In fiscal year 2019 which ended Sept. 30, 2019, NAVSUP FLC San Diego awarded more than 68.5 percent of all contracts to small businesses, which equates to $146.5 million dollars; one of the highest participation rates in the Navy. From Oct. 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020, the command has awarded nearly $100 million dollars in contracts to small businesses, and is currently on track to exceed last fiscal year’s numbers.

According to Jeffrey Brescini, NAVSUP FLCSD Office of Small Business Programs director, support to small businesses is vital to the health of the American economy.

“Supporting small businesses is important because they make up the backbone of the American economy. Their success is essential to the success of America,” he stated. “As the impact of COVID-19 continues to place stress on our economy, the Navy is still open for business and we still have a mission to achieve, so maximizing the advantages, agility, innovation, and responsiveness small businesses bring to our warfighters is crucial in not only maintaining stability within the supply chains and industrial base of the Navy to achieve its mission, but also to the nation’s economy as a whole.”

Although Brescini and his contracting team are dedicated to ensuring all eligible businesses, small and large, have equal opportunity to acquire contracts with the Navy, increased support to small businesses is an objective spearheaded by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and NAVSUP Headquarters. The two high-level organizations publish annual public policy initiatives such as the Small Business Act and Acquisition Regulations mandating a priority to use small businesses before large businesses.

Over the last couple of years NAVSUP FLCSD has made tremendous efforts to garner a culture that promotes supporting small business. In fact some of the largest contracts have been awarded to what are considered disadvantaged and minority owned small businesses: Solute Consulting – a local San Diego-based disabled veteran-owned small business, awarded a $42.1 million contract; Creek Technologies, LLC, a disabled veteran-owned small business, awarded a $13 million contract; and Cask Technologies a woman-owned 8(a) disadvantaged small business, awarded a $4 million contract.

While several of the small business contracts awarded are located outside of the local San Diego area, Brescini says the majority of small businesses NAVSUP FLCSD awards support the local economy.

“Many of the small businesses we support are located in the San Diego metro area and/or employ people in San Diego. Small businesses provide jobs to local citizens, reinvest in their communities, and offer more opportunities for other small businesses by utilizing local firms as suppliers and partners.” He said. “It is estimated one out of every five jobs in San Diego is tied to the military; of which, the Navy being the largest player. Just as small businesses make up the backbone of the American economy, the same holds for our local economy.”

As the Navy works to maintain mission readiness while keeping its people safe and secure the team at NAVSUP FLCSD will continue to do its part to ensure the health and stability of the fleet, its warfighters and the local and American economies, one small business contract at a time.

NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command.

