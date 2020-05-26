Photo Essay: Construction of new military family housing units continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project May 7, 2020, to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May 2019, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged in June 2019. A project completion date for the housing should be sometime in summer 2020. The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction, and electrical and natural-gas systems installation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division manages military housing at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project May 7, 2020, to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May 2019, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged in June 2019.



A project completion date for the housing should be sometime in summer 2020.



The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction, and electrical and natural-gas systems installation.



The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division manages military housing at the installation.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



