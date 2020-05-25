Military Brothers Compete in NBC Show and Help Get It on AFN



George A. Smith

AFN Broadcast Center



Overseas military fans of NBC’s The Titans Games can thank a pair of military athletes for getting the sports competition series on the American Forces Network (AFN).



AFN didn’t have the broadcast rights and had no plans to air the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted series, which features people from across America competing in endurance-based mental and physical challenges of "epic proportions" for the title of Titan.



Enter the Palicia brothers: Air Force Capt. Noah Palicia, a C130J instructor pilot stationed in Yokota, Japan, and older brother, Army Lt. Col. Eric Palicia, an engineer stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. They shared an important bit of new information with AFN. They were in the show, as well as six other service members and veterans.



“With the COVID-19 situation being what it is, I was sad to hear it was not going to air because I know everyone watching two 175-pound military brothers compete against some behemoth human beings would be the inspiration our military family needs right now to get active,” said Noah Palicia.



After hearing about the strong military tie, AFN was in. It was clear the show offered a unique opportunity to showcase U.S. military athletes mixing it up with their civilian counterparts on a major American network. The next challenge was for AFN to get the rights to air the show. Even before COVID-19 forced major changes in AFN operations, locking in the rights to a show was a lengthy process with no guarantee of success. The Palicia brothers helped by contacting the show’s producers and asking for their help in expediting the process to get the show on AFN. Somehow people working from home in a multitude of locations around the world aligned efforts and locked in the rights for AFN to air the show.



But even before all of this, the brothers had to first get on The Titan Games. A very special person helped make that happen.



“After winning the DoD Alpha Warrior Interservice Battle for the second year in a row, my wife posted a message on The Titan Games Instagram saying that they should choose the Palicia brothers for season two,” said Capt. Palicia. “I received a phone call at 2 a.m. from the casting director asking if I would like to submit an audition tape and tryout for the show. After making the tape, I was invited to the combine tryout and found out my brother and I made the show.”



The brothers participated in a combine tryout from Jan. 9-14 in Los Angeles, Ca., found out they made the show a week later, then went to Atlanta, Ga. for the show’s filming.



“It was an experience I will never forget,” said the younger Palicia. “Not only was I able to compete with some of the best athletes in the world on a larger stage than I have ever competed on, but I also was able to enjoy the whole experience with my brother! I pushed myself to new limits, had a ton of fun, and most importantly bonded with my older brother doing something we both enjoy most … competition! It was so much more than a competition though. Definitely a TV show first and a competition second. Never again do I wish to compete with makeup caked on my face and then have to answer hours of interview questions pre and post competition.”



Now comes the interesting part --- family, friends and comrades get to see the military athletes on TV.



“I’m thrilled…and a little terrified! I said from the moment that my brother and I were informed we were going to be on the Titan Games, I just don’t want to become a meme!” laughed Capt. Palicia. “I would be surprised and disappointed if my fellow aircrew didn’t give me a hard time for some silly things I was either told to say on camera or let slip out of my mouth. My non-aircrew co-workers, family, and friends will be impressed with my determination and be thrilled to see a friendly face on the big screen.”



The Titan Games air on AFN|prime Tuesday nights at 8 starting May 26.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 10:52 Story ID: 370752 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Overseas military fans of NBC’s The Titans Games can thank a pair of military athletes for getting the sports competition series on the American Forces Network (AFN)., by George Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.