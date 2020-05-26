Severe spring weather season arrives in Kansas: Get involved, part 5

Photo By Margaret Ziffer | Spring weather in Kansas can be extreme and unpredictable. To help people prepare,...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Ziffer | Spring weather in Kansas can be extreme and unpredictable. To help people prepare, Fort Riley’s Emergency Management Office spearheads their Severe Spring Weather Awareness campaign every year following the four main tenants of the Ready Army program: Be Informed, Make a Plan, Build a Kit, and Get Involved. see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, KS – Spring weather in Kansas can be extreme and unpredictable. To help people prepare, Fort Riley’s Emergency Management Office spearheads their Severe Spring Weather Awareness campaign every year following the four main tenants of the Ready Army program: Be Informed, Make a Plan, Build a Kit, and Get Involved.



The final in a series of five, this article will cover elements of the fourth and last Ready Army tenant, Get Involved.



Being prepared for severe weather emergencies is everyone’s responsibility. When individuals take the time to prepare and get involved with emergency management, it can make a difference to entire communities.



According to ready.army.mil, research on personal preparedness indicates that individuals who believe they are prepared for disasters often are not as prepared as they think.



One way to combat this is to follow the first three Ready Army tenants – Be Informed, Make a Plan, and Build a Kit. Another way is to participate in disaster preparedness on a community level.



Chris Hallenbeck, Fort Riley Emergency Management coordinator, said there are several opportunities to get involved on Fort Riley. One way is to attend a Severe Weather Awareness Class, offered by the National Weather Service on the installation held annually around the February or March time frame. Personnel who attend this class can also become NWS Skywarn Storm Spotter volunteers. These volunteers help to keep our community safer by being trained severe weather spotters on the ground.



Individual Fort Riley community members can also join CERT, the Community Emergency Response Team. The team educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.



Fort Riley partners with our surrounding county emergency management offices to maintain a regional robust team that is made up of members from Fort Riley and the surrounding counties.



Ready.gov promotes CERT as a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.



For more information about the program and how to get involved, contact the Fort Riley Emergency Management Office.



Hallenbeck also called on individuals to get involved through volunteering.

“Volunteer in your community, volunteer on the installation — anywhere you think you can help,” said Hallenbeck. “Whether it be with the USO, Red Cross, Army Community Service — anywhere that accepts volunteers.”



As another option, Hallenbeck pointed to the National Weather Service website, weather.gov, as a resource. Weather.gov has a listing of classes and educational materials available for parents, teachers, teens and kids.



Additionally, you can enroll as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador for your business or organization. The NWS program information page notes that WRN Ambassadors will serve as change agents and leaders in their community and will inspire others to be better informed and prepared, thus helping to minimize, mitigate, or avoid the impacts of natural disasters. You can register online at weather.gov/WRN.



“It all goes back to awareness and preparedness for the Army community,” said Hallenbeck. “We are trying to create a culture for the community about being prepared and resilient. This overall contributes to mission readiness and mission assurance for the installation.”