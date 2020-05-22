New Commanding Officer Joins USS Columbus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (NNS) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbus (SSN 762) conducted a change of command, May 22.



Cmdr. Jonathan Ahlstrom relieved Cmdr. Peter French as commanding officer of Columbus, which is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is currently in overhaul in Newport News, Virginia.



Capt. Mike Majewski, commander, Submarine Squadron Seven, praised French for his successful command tour.



“It is not easy taking a submarine that belongs in the water, and a crew that belongs at sea, and effectively guiding them with the shipyard team. A shipyard away from the beautiful Hawaii sunshine at that,” said Majewski. “I know Cmdr. French would be the first to say that Columbus’ success was a result of the hard work and dedication of the crew, along with the unwavering support of their families. Columbus’ accomplishments directly contribute to our nation’s security, and you should be proud. Thank you for all you have done for Submarine Squadron Seven and the Submarine Force.”



French, a native of Springfield, Virginia, said that the two-year command tour was the highlight of his career thanks to the crew’s hard work, resilience and comradery.



"The Sailors on this team have worked tirelessly and with dedication to prepare Columbus to patrol the deep as she undergoes a complete overhaul," said French. "Together, we’ve persevered through a temporary change from sea life to shore life, and I could not be more proud of our success."



French’s next assignment will be to Carrier Strike Group 10, serving as the chief of staff.



Ahlstrom takes command of Columbus after an extensive career in undersea warfare, serving aboard both attack and ballistic-missile submarines. He said his top priority will be to prepare the submarine and crew for the transition from the shipyard back to the Fleet, ready to answer the call to national defense.



“My message of the crew is simple, never lose sight of why we chose to serve and become submariners,” said Ahlstrom. “I know the same professionalism, dedication and warrior spirit that has sustained the Submarine Force through countless challenges is alive and well aboard Columbus today.”



A native of Ellicott City, Maryland, Ahlstrom graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering. Later selected as an Olmsted Scholar, he attended Sciences-Po in Aix-en-Provence, France, earning a Master of Arts in geopolitics.



Most recently, following the completion of his executive officer tour on the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758), he was selected for a White House Fellowship where he served as a Senior Advisor at the U.S. Agency for International Development.



Columbus is the 51st Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine and the 12th improved version of this class, which includes a vertical launch system for Tomahawk cruise missiles and an improved hull design for under-ice operations. In September 1994, the ship conducted an inter-fleet transfer to Pearl Harbor and joined the U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force.

