42nd ID General Will Never Forget

On this Memorial Day from almost 7,000 miles away from their home the Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division remember the fallen Soldiers.



“Memorial Day is a day in which our nation comes together to honor and remember those servicemen and women who answered America’s call to service and paid the ultimate price,” said Brigadier General Thomas Spencer, the 42nd Infantry Division’s Deputy Commander for Support.



Spencer addressed all those who fell defending the nation in a video address. This address was made on behalf of the Command Team for the 42nd Infantry Division, Major General Steven Ferrari and Command Sergeant Major Corey Cush.



Together with all of the Soldiers of the Rainbow Division, Spencer sent a unified message that the fallen would never be forgotten, no matter what.



Spencer made this video while deployed to the Middle East supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield.



“Rainbow, Never Forget,” said Spencer.

