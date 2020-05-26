LANSING, MICH. Residents of Muskegon Heights and Muskegon County had an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19, at no cost to them, following a partnership between local and state officials.



Testing began Saturday May 23 and continued through Sunday May 24 at the Farmers Market in Muskegon Heights.



"We thought it was very important that community partners come together to make this happen because we want to be able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Kathy Moore, health officer and public health

director, Muskegon County, Michigan.



"Identifying individuals who are positive will also help us identify the employers and close contacts, and continue to advise people to quarantine or isolate, if positive, even if the stay home order is relaxed," she added.



The two-day drive-through testing relied on various organizations, including the Michigan National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the State Emergency Operations Center.



"This is absolutely a blessing that the Michigan National Guard is available to conduct these tests,” said Moore. "They came with trained teams to actually collect the specimens and without the National Guard

we would be relying on a limited capacity."



With more than 2,000 test kits available for the weekend, the possibility of using every single kit appears to be a reachable goal.



"We are hoping to test 1,500-2,000 people during the two days," said Moore. "Halfway through the first day, we had tested approximately 400 people."



The Michigan National Guard will also supported a two-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Flint Sunday, May 24 and continuing through Monday May 25.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 09:29 Story ID: 370739 Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard suppports successful free COVID-19 testing for Muskegon Heights residents, by Capt. Andrew Layton and MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.