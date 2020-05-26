FLETC FOCUS with Astor Lim, Jr.: Spotlighting Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and FLETC’s 50th Year

Courtesy Photo | (COURTESY PHOTO) Filipino native and FLETC accountant, Astor Lim, Jr., may have found...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (COURTESY PHOTO) Filipino native and FLETC accountant, Astor Lim, Jr., may have found one of the ‘safest’ spots on earth during an underwater scuba break during Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. see less | View Image Page

[The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) salutes Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) through a series of articles recognizing FLETC staff of Asian and Pacific Island descent. The AAPIHM national campaign theme "Unite Our Nation by Empowering Equality" reminds us that we are stronger together; united by our common ties and better collectively because of our distinct experiences.]



For eight years, Astor Lim, Jr. has proudly served in the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Directorate at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers. Mr. Lim works with accounts receivable in the Billing and Central Accounting Reporting System (CARS) Branch in Glynco, Georgia.



Born in Cebu City, The Philippines, Lim now claims Brunswick as his home. “I was raised in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago, but my family settled down in Brunswick, and I attended and graduated from Brunswick High School,” Lim said. “After high school, I then attended Kennesaw State University where I got my dual degree in Marketing and Professional Sales and Chemistry.”



Lim credits his father, Astor Sr., his late mother, Leonila, and his stepmother, Christita, with instilling in him the work ethic he has today. “They were hard-working parents and continued to push honestly and with dedication for everything they got,” Lim said. “This is something that Maria, my sister; Al, my brother, and I will never, ever forget.”



Lim became the first member of his family to become a naturalized citizen when he joined the U.S. Army as a 76Y, Unit Supply Specialist. “During my time in service, I was able to broaden my knowledge in such places as Washington, New Jersey, Virginia, Germany, Italy and Afghanistan.” Using a military term to describe his trajectory into the field, Lim says finance was not always in his “line of sight.” However, he states, “I am always looking for ways to improve either myself or the methodology in what I contribute to my organization.”



Throughout his career at FLETC, Lim has witnessed many advancements. “Technology has come into play for just about every aspect of what we do now,” Lim said. “For instance, just about everything was ‘pen and paper’ based. Now thanks to information technology and computerizations, we can get so many tasks and products done faster and in turn share them with others either across the room or across the globe without having to leave our desks.”



He gives technology the credit for FLETC’s ability to carry out its reconstitution efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a big factor in what we all do now that we are teleworking,” Lim continued. “We find ourselves in a situation where we have to lean on technology from the time we turn on our systems until we shut it down.”



As FLETC approaches its 50th Anniversary, Lim reflects on the agency’s history as well as what is to come. “It’s amazing to make it to 50 years,” Lim began. “We, meaning FLETC in all aspects, are here to stay. FLETC is integral to this country and we will continue to grow with great people and those wanting to come here to get the best training in this country, even worldwide.”