Florida Guardsmen join local officials to remember the fallen

Hialeah, Fla. – Soldiers with the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) joined officials from the city of Hialeah for the annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.



“This was the first time I participated in a Memorial Day event as a member of the Florida Guard,” said Pfc. Genesis Mathis, a human resources specialist assigned to the 50th RSG’s Headquarter Company. “It was a privilege to be there and pay respect to the service members that have lay down their life for all of us.”



Heavy rainfall forced several South Florida municipalities to hold virtual Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies this year; however, the city of Hialeah, Florida’s sixth largest municipality, decided not to cancel its traditional event held at Triangle Park, home of the city’s War Memorial.



“[Memorial Day] is about remembering and honoring those heroes that have given their lives for our freedoms and our way of life,” said Carlos Hernandez, Mayor of Hialeah. “We wanted to continue honoring them regardless of the weather or coronavirus.”



During his remarks, Hernandez also thanked members of the Florida National Guard for their work, as well as for their ongoing support of COVID-19 testing sites across Miami-Dade County.



Soldiers from the 50th RSG are providing support to seven Community Based Testing Sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, including one in the northern part of the city of Hialeah, as well as to the Department of Health’s screening operations at two South Florida airports.

