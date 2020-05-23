W.Va. Guard continues assistance with COVID-19 testing lanes

Today, members of the West Virginia National Guard are continuing to provide support in Cabell, Kanawha, Marion and Monongalia Counties for high-density population COVID-19 testing, in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the local health departments.

Yesterday, testing was conducted for 290 individuals in Cabell County; 385 in Kanawha County; 303 in Marion County; and 376 in Monongalia County. To date, Task Force CRE and Task Force Medical have conducted 91 COVID-19 lane support missions testing 4,233 individuals and 3,430 tests as a part of their rapid response mission.

Since beginning operations in support of the state’s COVID-19 response 71 days ago, the WVNG has completed 1,169 missions through our six lines of effort of operationalizing of the event, stabilizing the population, providing logistical movement of critical supplies, innovation, state surge capacity and capability, and conducting data analysis to combat the virus. Currently, 677 members of the WVNG are on duty serving the citizens of the State of West Virginia.

Task Force CRE is continuing to provide PPE training for various businesses, state agencies and first responders. To date, this team has trained 745 businesses, 4,282 personnel and 101 medical or long-term care facilities.

In the last 24 hours, West Virginia Guardsmen and women delivered 1,980 meals to Wetzel and Pleasants Counties via refrigerated trailers. Today, members of the Guard will also be supporting the Morgan County Mobile Food Bank.

Task Force Sustainment, our team dedicated to receiving and moving critical supplies across the state, delivered PPE to seven of 55 county emergency managers yesterday.

West Virginia Guard personnel assisting in sanitization lanes for first responder and public transport vehicles have sanitized 454 vehicles in two locations – Huntington and Charleston – which includes ambulances, police vehicles and public transport buses.

West Virginia National Guard medical personnel augmenting DHHR’s regional epidemiology teams were able to support 98 voluntary COVID-19 mapping engagements and three expedited specimen transfers to the state lab. To date, the state’s seven regional epidemiology teams have conducted more than 8,004 voluntary COVID-19 mappings.



All current and future missions performed by the WVNG are a part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 14:02 Story ID: 370698 Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard continues assistance with COVID-19 testing lanes, by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.