Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Commissary

The Fort McCoy Commissary is shown May 7, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



As an essential store, the commissary has remained open during the installation response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Store staff maintain high levels of cleanliness and customers continue to have many necessary items available to them.



The store is open daily Mondays through Saturdays.



Learn more about military commissaries at www.commissaries.com.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”