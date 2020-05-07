Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Commissary

    Fort McCoy Commissary

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Commissary is shown May 7, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. As an essential...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy Commissary is shown May 7, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    As an essential store, the commissary has remained open during the installation response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Store staff maintain high levels of cleanliness and customers continue to have many necessary items available to them.

    The store is open daily Mondays through Saturdays.

    Learn more about military commissaries at www.commissaries.com.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

