88th Readiness Division writer earns placing in Army Reserve public affairs competition

Courtesy Photo | This screen shot from May 19, 2020, is a glimpse at an award-winning story written by Zachary Mott with the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, Wis. Mott is also a sergeant in the Army Reserve and wrote the story while on deployment. (U.S. Army photo)

Zachary Mott, a civilian public affairs specialist with the 88th Readiness Division and a U.S. Army Reserve public affairs sergeant, was a winner in the U.S. Army Reserve’s 2019 Brumfield Mass Communications Competition.



Mott was selected as a print journalism first-place winner among multiple entries in the human interest feature category for an article he wrote about deployed twin brothers while he himself was deployed to Kuwait with the 368th Public Affairs Detachment.



“I’m proud to have my work recognized by my peers,” Mott said.

“We have many talented professionals in the Army Reserve public affairs community and to be selected among them is a huge honor.”



Mott said he had seen family members deployed together before, but never twins.



That was the distinctive draw he needed for his for his feature.

“I wanted to interview them and tell their unique story,” Mott said.



The Brumfield Competition recognizes U.S. Army Reserve public affairs units, public affairs Soldiers and DA Civilians for outstanding achievement in furthering the objectives of the Department of Defense Public Affairs Program.



Mott’s winning article can be found at: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/325289/identical-twins-share-deployment-together.



The 88th Readiness Division is a tenant organization at the installation.



(Article prepared by 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs.)