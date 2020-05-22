Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF 115 Guardsman serves community in two uniforms

    ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    California National Guard   

    ROSEVILLE, Calif. – U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Alex Bartkiewicz, of the California National Guard’s 115th Regional Support Group and currently assigned to Joint Task Force 115, is aiding in the state’s COVID-19 response. In his civilian life, he also serves his community as a Roseville Police Department officer.

    “I have been at Roseville P.D. for almost six years. I have been in the guard a little under three years. I joined the National Guard because I wanted to serve the community on a larger scale.

    In the National Guard, I get to serve the state and country in times of need. As a police officer I get satisfaction from serving the community I live in; I interact with my neighbors and see the benefit of my interactions with all. Since I live here I get to see the long term benefits of my service to the community at a local level. In the guard I am currently a strength manager for the 115th RSG. For this current activation I am acting as an officer in charge for the humanitarian missions.

    My goal is to continue to the serve the local community and the country, wherever and whenever needed I will commit my time and effort to benefit those around me. I hope to live and work here in the Northern California region for the foreseeable future.”

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020
    Story ID: 370647
    Location: ROSEVILLE, CA, US 
    This work, JTF 115 Guardsman serves community in two uniforms, by TSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

