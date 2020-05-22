JTF 115 Guardsman serves community in two uniforms

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Alex Bartkiewicz, of the California National Guard’s 115th Regional Support Group and currently assigned to Joint Task Force 115, is aiding in the state’s COVID-19 response. In his civilian life, he also serves his community as a Roseville Police Department officer.



“I have been at Roseville P.D. for almost six years. I have been in the guard a little under three years. I joined the National Guard because I wanted to serve the community on a larger scale.



In the National Guard, I get to serve the state and country in times of need. As a police officer I get satisfaction from serving the community I live in; I interact with my neighbors and see the benefit of my interactions with all. Since I live here I get to see the long term benefits of my service to the community at a local level. In the guard I am currently a strength manager for the 115th RSG. For this current activation I am acting as an officer in charge for the humanitarian missions.



My goal is to continue to the serve the local community and the country, wherever and whenever needed I will commit my time and effort to benefit those around me. I hope to live and work here in the Northern California region for the foreseeable future.”

