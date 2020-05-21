7th Army Training Command farewells senior leaders in Service with Honor ceremony

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- The 7th Army Training Command held a Service with Honor ceremony at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 21, 2020, to recognize senior leaders for their commitment and outstanding performance.



United States Army Europe Commanding General Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli and Dr. Johannes Urban, Head of Department for Armed Forces Affairs and Defense Policy for the Bavarian State Chancellery, attended the ceremony.



“Despite what is going on in the world around us, I wanted to recognize these leaders and personally thank them for everything they do,” said Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general, 7th ATC. “Their outstanding leadership and dedication to this unit has made a huge impact not only us, but also for the European theater.”



Those recognized in the ceremony included: Col. William Glaser, 7th ATC chief of staff; Col. Timothy Davis, 7th ATC operations officer; Col. Joseph Hilbert, Joint Multinational Readiness Center commander; and Col. Krzysztof Kopec, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria chaplain.



In order to adhere to Bavarian ordinances and limit the potential spread of COVID-19, the ceremony’s attendance was limited to essential personnel with a role in the ceremony. Social distancing was strictly enforced and face coverings worn where appropriate.



7th ATC resources the training readiness for all of U.S. Army Europe’s assigned and allocated forces throughout the EUCOM area of operations, and exercises Training and Readiness Authority over U.S. Army Europe’s four assigned combat brigades.

