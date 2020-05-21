NY Army National Guard Col. Mark Slusar, takes his final flight before retiring after 34 years of service

Photo By Eric Durr | New York Army National Guard Col. Mark Slusar is greeted by his family-- his wife,...... read more read more Photo By Eric Durr | New York Army National Guard Col. Mark Slusar is greeted by his family-- his wife, Sandra, and daughters Abigail and Camryn-- following his "final flight" as an Army aviator" at Aviation Support Facility #3 hanger on May 21, 2020 in Latham, New York. Slusar is retiring from the New York Army National Guard after 34 years of military service. His last job was as New York Army National Guard State Aviation Officer. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Eric Durr) see less | View Image Page

Latham, N.Y.— New York Army National Guard Col. Mark Slusar, an Altamont resident and Army pilot, took his traditional final flight on Thursday, May 21, as he wraps up a military career that began in 1985.



During his career Slusar commanded a detachment of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment during a deployment to Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2002-03, and commanded a detachment of the 369th Sustainment Brigade in Kuwait in 2012. During that deployment, he also served as Area Support Group Operations Officer.



Slusar also served as the commander of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation - a UH-60 assault helicopter battalion with elements in Ronkonkoma, Latham, and Connecticut-from 2009 to 2012.



His most recent role was to serve as the New York National Guard State Aviation Officer, responsible for overseeing operations at flight facilities in Latham, Ronkonkoma and Rochester. He held that position from 2014 until last month.



Taking a final flight as a military pilot is traditional for military pilots who are approaching retirement. The occasion is a chance for the pilot's colleagues and family to salute and recognize him.



"Throughout my career I had the privilege of working with a lot of incredible people, most of which are fellow New Yorkers. I was also fortunate to have an opportunity to see different parts of the United States and the world and fly in many of them," Slusar said.



"However, I am most thankful for the friends and my family that supported me throughout my career. It was an outstanding 34 plus year run," Slusar added.



Slusar landed back at the New York Army National Guard aviation facility at Albany International Airport at 2:30 on Thursday, May 21 after a half hour flight out over Columbia County and back. When the UH-60 returned it passed under the cross water jets of two airport fire fighting trucks as a salute.



Slusar was greeted by his family and well-wishers, to include Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York.



Slusar enlisted in the Army in 1985 and served as an enlisted Soldier in Korea and in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y. He joined the New York Army National Guard in 1988, and was assigned to the Headquarters Company of the 1st Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division in Troy.



He attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an intelligence officer in 1990.



In 1995 he attended flight school and completed the UH-60 qualification course.



Slusar became a full-time Army National Guard officer in 1998.



His assignments have included battalion intelligence officer in the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Aviation and then battalion intelligence officer, personnel officer, Headquarters Company Commander, and battalion operations officer for the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation.



He served as the domestic operations plans officer at New York National Guard Headquarters, chief of operations for the joint operations section, deputy director of operations, and executive officer to the Adjutant General.



He is a graduate of the Army Commander and General Staff College and the Army War College and holds a Masters in Strategic Studies.



His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the NATO Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Senior Army Aviator Badge.