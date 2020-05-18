30 Years of Service With her Navy Family

It all started just before her 18th birthday when her father planted the idea of applying for a childcare job through then, Naval Station Bremerton’s Morale, Welfare & Recreation program in 1990.



Although she was preparing for her high school graduation, it only made sense to her, her father, and the friends she made on the base now known as Naval Base Kitsap. Her military bloodlines run deep, whether they were through active duty service or working as government civilians for the Bremerton naval shipyard.



And through the years, she’s made impacts on her customers, co-workers, and friends she’s made through her military ties. She calls them all her “Navy family.”



Kristy Hugg, an MWR Operations Clerk for NBK, was presented a 30 Year Length of Service Award at Bangor Plaza May 18, but it wasn’t simply for her length of service. It was her continued professionalism, support, and friendship she lends to just about anyone she meets.



“As a Navy spouse, in addition to her tenure with MWR, Kristy’s dedication to the fleet is without question,” wrote Erik Ruud, Navy Region Northwest Installation Program Manager for MWR and Felicia Kratzer, MWR Admin Officer. “She is often the link between guests and MWR services. Because of her dedication to the Navy, she has formed lasting friendships with Sailors and DoD employees that have spanned decades. It is not unusual to see senior chiefs, master chiefs, officers, and many former active duty Sailors, now working in the local area, return to Bangor Plaza, recognize Kristy, and begin to reminisce over the good old days.”



The letter by Ruud and Kratzer acknowledged Hugg’s length of service and her contributions throughout the years.



Hugg let the letter sink in, and when asked about it she shared her sentiments to the heartwarming words.



“Now that I really sit down and think about it, after they read the letter, it is true that I’ve met and made friends with certain customers that keep coming in over the years,” she said. “It’s so amazing to reflect over 30 years– so much has happened. I’ve watched different families kids grow up and then see them get married and have a family of their own. It’s beautiful. You have interactions with your customers and it makes you remember why you love working at your job.”



Hugg also said a lot of her personal life and work-life have come together due to the relationships she and her husband Tim Hugg built through work and their Navy family over the years.



“I really couldn’t have asked for a better Navy family of friends and coworkers,” she said. “I really am appreciative of the people I work with. They’ve all been incredibly supportive and we’ve all worked with each other for so long that we all know each other’s strengths, weaknesses, and personalities we come together to be such a great team. We couldn’t do what we do without each other. We’re that family that will pull through anything together to get the job done.”



The Hugg’s live in the Kitsap County area with their five dogs. She refers to herself as a “dog mom” and believes maybe one day she will hang up her hat. For now she will continue working for Naval Base Kitsap’s MWR, and she appreciates every moment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 Story ID: 370608 Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US 30 Years of Service With her Navy Family, by PO3 Victoria Foley