Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony 2020

Memorial Day is a time for us to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation, our freedoms and our liberties. Even though we are not able to gather together in parades or large memorial events, please join us from wherever you are in remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

