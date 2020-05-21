Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony 2020

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Story by Dusan Tatomirovic 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Memorial Day is a time for us to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation, our freedoms and our liberties. Even though we are not able to gather together in parades or large memorial events, please join us from wherever you are in remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 18:14
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
