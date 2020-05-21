101 critical days of summer: Staying safe during off-duty activities In Hawaii

Summertime is fast approaching, and service members are kicking off their boots in exchange for flip-flops and enjoying life on the island. However, the threat does not disappear after hanging up the camouflage uniform for the day. It is important to be mindful of operational risk management during leisure activities.



Here are a few things to keep in mind during off-duty activities on the island this summer:



1. During activities of high intensity or in prolonged sunlight, it becomes even more important to remain hydrated and to take necessary water breaks. A few signs of dehydration are dizziness, increased thirst, dry mouth, and the inability to sweat. It is recommended to drink a sports drink if you plan to be active for more than an hour, and to drink even if you are not necessarily thirsty.



2. Keep physical limitations in mind while swimming in the ocean. Strong currents, hazardous shorebreaks and other dangerous ocean conditions can be life threatening for anyone. If you are not an experienced swimmer, it is best not to go out very far into the ocean and to make sure there is a lifeguard on duty if you do intend to swim.



3. While hiking, it is important to watch your footing and be mindful of your surroundings. The ground may be slippery or jagged, and it can become very easy to slip and fall or twist an ankle if you are not paying attention. It is also recommended to hike in small groups, as hiking conditions can be unpredictable and dangerous alone. If you aren’t physically capable of doing something comfortably, whether it be climbing or weaving through tall grass or treading through waist-high water, it wouldn’t be a good idea to attempt it in an unfamiliar terrain.



On or off duty, in or out of uniform, it is important that we practice vigilance at all times, especially when the threat is unseen. We can still do all of our favorite island activities this summer, from snorkeling and swimming in the ocean to hiking and sightseeing, but it’s important that we remain safe while doing them so that we can keep doing them with the people we love.

