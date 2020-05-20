USS Mississippi docks in preparation for availability, Shipyard open for business

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – The shipyard workforce successfully docked the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN-782) at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) on May 19 in preparation for an extended maintenance availability.



“Thanks in large part to our people’s extraordinary response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shipyard is open for business and supporting our Navy and nation by keeping our fleet fit to fight,” said Capt. Greg Burton, PHNSY & IMF commander. “This latest docking underscores the critical support that our 5,800 local civilian workers provide to the Navy each day. We are focused on minimizing the spread of COVID-19 while maximizing our national security mission.”



During the Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability, the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will conduct routine maintenance and modernization efforts designed to ensure Mississippi remains fully operational for its planned 33-year service life.



“We strive to be our Navy’s Virginia-class Center of Excellence and the talented team assembled has significant experience and drive to continue that commitment,” Burton said. “Our project team has developed a strong relationship with the ship’s crew and is eager to get to work maintaining and modernizing USS Mississippi.”



The project is expected to finish in 2022 and will take approximately 345,000 work-days to complete.

Mississippi, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, was commissioned on June 9, 2010 and is the fifth commissioned ship by that name. It is the ninth ship of the Virginia-class submarines to be commissioned.



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii, with a combined civilian and military workforce of approximately 6,400. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.



For more news from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, visit navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PHNS-IMF or facebook.com/PearlHarborNavalShipyard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 14:54 Story ID: 370557 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mississippi docks in preparation for availability, Shipyard open for business, by Ashleigh Whitney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.