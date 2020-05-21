USAMMC-K Soldier, military spouse recognized among USAG-Daegu's top volunteers

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Bless Pantlitz, center left, a member of the 563rd Medical Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Bless Pantlitz, center left, a member of the 563rd Medical Logistics Company, and Rachael Welde, center right, are pictured with USAG-Daegu Commander Col. Ed Ballanco and Command Sgt. Maj. Alan Cline on May 14 at Camp Walker's Evergreen Club. Pantlitz was recently recognized as USAG-Daegu's Active Duty Service Member of the Year and Welde was named the overall USFK Area IV and USAG-Daegu Volunteer of the Year, along with the President’s Volunteer Service Award. (Photo courtesy Lt. Col. Marc Welde) see less | View Image Page

CAMP WALKER, South Korea -- Leaders at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu on May 14 recognized numerous volunteers for their countless hours of service over the past year in support of U.S. Forces Korea’s Area IV.



Among the honorees, Pfc. Bless Pantlitz, a member of the 563rd Medical Logistics Company, was named the 2019 USAG-Daegu Active Duty Service Member Volunteer of the Year, while Rachael Welde was recognized as the overall Area IV and USAG-Daegu Volunteer of the Year.



Both are assigned to/affiliated with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea (USAMMC-K), a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, headquartered at Fort Detrick, Maryland.



Welde also received the President’s Volunteer Service Award, one of many commendations handed out by USAG-Daegu Commander Col. Ed Ballanco and Command Sgt. Maj. Alan Cline during a ceremony at Camp Walker’s Evergreen Club.



“We’re very proud of these two ladies who have gone above and beyond to serve our Soldiers, Family Members and Civilians in the Daegu community,” said Lt. Col. Marc Welde, Rachael’s husband and commander of USAMMC-K, a tenant command within USAG-Daegu.



Pantlitz, who serves as president for the Unit Morale Planning Committee and alternate unit representative for Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS), has organized fundraising and morale events, helping to raise over $3,400.



Among numerous other volunteer activities, Pantlitz also has played a vital role in ensuring a smooth organization day for USAMMC-K, according to her nomination.



“Without PV2 Pantlitz’s dedication, drive and organization … the unit would not be as strong and cohesive,” said 2nd Lt. Julie Sperry, who nominated Pantlitz. “She takes great pride in volunteering her time and energy to ensure the Soldiers in the unit have something to look forward to and to increase unit morale.”



Nominated by USAMMC-K Sgt. Maj. Danyell Walters, Rachael Welde “is involved in almost every aspect” of the USAG-Daegu community, “selflessly serving our youth, Soldiers and Family members.”



Described as “passionate” and “completely selfless,” she serves as president of the Daegu Elementary School Advisory Committee, leading several educational initiatives, as well as other activities that support Soldiers and their families.



“When people see Rachael walk into a room, they’re immediately affected by her positive presence and compassion,” Walters said. “They know when she’s there, she’s ready to serve in any capacity required to improve the services, performance and readiness of the function. Her personal influence is felt by so many.”