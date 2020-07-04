NIOC Colorado Gains First IW Warfare Tactic Instructor

AURORA, Colo. (NNS) – Lt. Cmdr. Gerie Palanca received a Level 4 Warfare Tactic Instructor (WTI) patch alongside 17 other Information Warfare (IW) Sailors during a ceremony on April 2, becoming Navy Information Operation Command (NIOC) Colorado’s first qualified Information Warfare WTI.



IW WTIs are IW Community Officers, senior enlisted and civilians who complete advanced training and developed tactical expertise across all IW mission areas – Command and Control/Cyberspace Operations, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence Operations, Information Operations, Space, and Meteorology and Oceanography. The newly qualified WTIs completed a rigorous course that consisted of an initial three-week baseline, followed by seven weeks of core training on current and near future IW related topics focused through the pillars of Battlespace Awareness, Assured Command and Control, and Integrated Fires.



Palanca, a Virginia Beach native, stressed his desire to become a WTI. As a Space Operations Cryptologic Officer who has deployed on submarines and surface units in the Pacific, he identified the unique lane and distinct set of problems that he can tackle for the fleet.



“That is the reason I really wanted to become a WTI. Our Fleet support from NIOC Colorado and the impact that Great Power Competition has levied on our forces has created a need for space operations at the operational and tactical level of war TTP development and training. That is what I aimed to work on at NIWDC and what I focused on for my capstone project,” said Palanca.



WTIs also on the integration of all IW mission areas in order to increase fleet lethality.



“IW WTIs will be able to coordinate better with all of the other IW disciplines and know how the specific problem impacts IW as a whole, which helps bring all communities to the table,” said Palanca. “I plan to work quickly and ferociously to develop TTPs for the Fleet on using NIOC Colorado’s unique capabilities to support the Fleet. NIOC Colorado is already deeply imbedded in each of the training phases for the different platforms across the Fleet, but our sailors need a framework to study and work from. That is what I am to develop.”



The Information Warfare WTI program (IWWP) is open to commissioned officers O2 (but must be promoted to 03 before the completion of Level 4) through O4, and Chief Warrant Officers 2 through 4 who have already earned an IW Officer designation pin; senior enlisted paygrades E7 though E9 who have earned an Enlisted IW Specialist designator pin; and GS/GG 11 through 14 civilians assigned to IW commands.



NIOC Colorado is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Group 101 of the U.S. Tenth Fleet. Based at Buckley Air Force Base, its mission is to provide ready, trained, and motivated Information Warfare Officers, Cryptologic Enlisted Personnel, and expertise to support Fleet, combat forces, and National intelligence operations requirements worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 11:24 Story ID: 370528 Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Colorado Gains First IW Warfare Tactic Instructor, by PO1 Sean Sanborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.