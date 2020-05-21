911th Airlift Wing flyover honoring healthcare professionals scheduled for May 25

The 911th Airlift Wing is scheduled to conduct a flyover honoring healthcare professionals in the Butler, Beaver, and Washington areas Monday, May 25, 2020. The flyover is part of the Air Force Salutes program, a nationwide effort meant to show appreciation for all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.



While the flyover will occur on Memorial Day, it is not related to any Memorial Day events. It is intended to honor first responders and healthcare professionals, as well as to provide some general cheer to the local community during the pandemic.



Citizens should prepare to hear and see flyovers over hospitals in their area at the following times:

- Aspinwall: 11:00 a.m.

- Pittsburgh International Airport: 11:05 a.m.

- Beaver: 11:08 a.m.

- Butler: 11:13 a.m.

- Kittanning: 11:17 a.m.

- Kennedy: 11:25 a.m.

- Canonsburg: 11:29 a.m.

- Washington: 11:30 a.m.



Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer. This is an opportunity for the Air Force to safely salute the Americans who are selflessly supporting our communities during this trying time while also conducting needed training.



Citizens are encouraged to maintain social distancing practices while viewing the flyovers.

