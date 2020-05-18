25th Infantry Division holds medical training

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - A Soldier from the Medical Simulation Training Center dons an orange vest while standing in an arrangement of shipping containers with a training dummy wearing an old uniform nearby. After taking cover, the Soldier screams to draw the attention of a medical team in the bushes to the dummy.

The MSTC on Schofield Barracks is designed to assist Soldiers with learning about proper combat medical care. On May 15, the MSTC assisted medical teams with Table 8 (Emergency Medical Services) Certification and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) training.

“Our desired effect for our medics is so that they are better prepared when they actually take a casualty,” says Staff Sgt. Margot Gebers, course coordinator for the MSTC. “We try to put them under duress, so that when they take their casualties, they’ll be better prepared and so that they can take their training back to their unit and better prepare their Soldiers as well.”

“This training is important to me because during the day-to-day operations of what we do in our units we don’t always get to get this hands-on training,” says Sgt. Guy Muniz, a healthcare specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

“That is separate from our day-to-day tasks, so it’s good to get out here and get good hands-on training. It is also a good refresher to go over our skills because you can lose your medical skills over time if you don’t practice them. This particular training that they’ve [MSTC] put on … they’ve added a lot more in-depth classes and more advanced medical training … so it was good for our younger and our more experienced medics.”

“This training is important,” says Gebers. “So that all of the troops can also come out here … and we want everyone to be able to give care so [when] our medics are strained but they can pass off care to other Soldiers as well and there is force readiness throughout the island and force in general.”

