Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One Conducts Virtual Change of Command.

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (NNS) -- Mobile Diving Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 held a virtual change of command ceremony on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 15.



During the ceremony, Cmdr. William (Bill) Williams relieved Cmdr. Jonathan Puglia as commanding officer.



In order to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was closed to the public and only MDSU 1 leadership attended the ceremony with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Group One leadership video teleconferencing in from San Diego, California.



During Puglia's tenure, he was responsible for transitioning MDSU 1 into a versatile and strategic asset for the United States Navy and the Joint force in an era of great power competition, and his forces played a notable role in removing fuel oil from the capsized World War II German cruiser, Prinz Eugen, at Enubuj Island in Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands; clearing an abandoned fishing boat from Adak, Alaska's harbor in support of Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise (AECE) 2019; and conducting salvage efforts on Micro Dawn, a 185-foot steel hull cargo vessel weighing approximately 900 tons that sank pier-side in Weno Harbor, Chuuk State, Federated States of Micronesia, during a 2006 typhoon.



MDSU 1 also received Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's Battle Efficiency award for Fiscal Year 2018 while Puglia was in command.



Puglia, from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, received his commission from the United States Naval Academy in 2001. His follow-on assignment will be at the U.S. Naval War College.



Williams, from Rockford, Illinois, enlisted in the Navy in 1987 as a Gunner's Mate, before receiving his commission and completing explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officer training in October 1994. He completed his most recent tour at United States Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, where he served as the EOD, Dive, Salvage and Expeditionary Warfare advisor.



“Jon, thank you for your decisive leadership and vision over the last three years. Your mentorship over the last year, and the hard work of the MDSU 1 crew, have made my transition into this demanding position easier," said Williams. "To the Sailors and civilians of MDSU 1, I am both honored and humbled as I consider the immense responsibilities inherent in leading MDSU 1. My commitment is to remain focused on you and your families while executing force development, force generation and force employment of the nation’s premier diving command in support of the Joint force and our coalition partners.”



MDSU 1 is the U.S. Navy's premier diving and salvage force, prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare capable, specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs, and salvage operations in all environments.