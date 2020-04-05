Texas National Guard Helps with Mobile Testing Team Facilities

MISSION, Texas – A Texas National Guard Mobile Testing Team conducted mobile COVID-19 tests at Diaz-Villareal Elementary School in Mission, Texas, May 4, 2020.



Testing squad 2 under Regional Headquarters Golf provided the tests to the local community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



“What we basically are doing is free testing for people,” said Spc. Tamra Townsend, a combat medical specialist. “We're just testing to see if someone has the coronavirus.”



The local community is able to get tested after setting up an appointment with the Joint Task Force Calling Center. Once an appointment is confirmed by a team member on site, the test seeker is then able to have their test administered by a trained medic.



“Patients make a call into the Joint Task Force call center,” said 1st Lt. Marcus Ussery, acting commander of testing squad two, “The call center gives them a time they can come to the testing site. Once they arrive the team directs them to the 68-Whiskey (combat medic) team doing the testing.”



Townsend explained that those with appointments will first check in with team members to confirm their name and date of birth. After checking in, they move to a second station where suited medics reassure their information before beginning to administer the test.



Once the test is complete, the team collects the sample and secure the test for transport to the lab for evaluation.



“We do the swab in both of their nostrils one at a time,” said Townsend. “It goes straight in parallel to their cheek. It is uncomfortable, but that's what we do on both sides. We safely put the specimen in the containers, then they go into refrigeration. That way they make it safely to the labs for testing.”



After testing, those who had the test administered are free to go and will await the results of their test.



Testing squad two is comprised of 17 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, across multiple Military Occupational Specialties (MOS), but despite their differences in occupation, all the service members on mission are proud to answer the call to support the state of Texas.



“I feel really blessed,” said Ussery. “I’m glad I’m able to support the Texas community, the mission of the Texas National Guard, the nation as a whole in trying to conduct more testing and support the mission of reopening the state, and eventually the country.”



Townsend who is a combat medic also serves as a nurse in her civilian career and was glad to answer the call to help.



“On the civilian side I am a medical surgical nurse,” Townsend said. “I joined the military as a combat medic, it ended up being my thing and I said, ‘I want to do more.’ I've stayed a combat medic in the National Guard as I got my bachelors.”



Townsend went on to say that that every soldier apart of testing team two is happy that they're doing something to help their community in Texas.

