NMRTC-CC names Sailor of the Quarter

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi recently announced its Sailors of the Quarter, for the 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2020.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tarric Alihernandez, Senior Sailor of the Quarter; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Hanna Dixon, Sailor of the Quarter; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Khari Daniels, Junior Sailor of the Quarter; and Hospitalman Christian Escobar, Blue Jacket of the Quarter were selected from a field of highly competitive candidates.



This quarter, 20 Sailors were nominated for the titles of Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor, Sailor and Senior Sailor of the Year based on their professional knowledge, military bearing, leadership and commitment to excellence.



NMRTC Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Evans made the announcement in a written message to the command.



“Please join me in congratulating our 2019 Sailors of the Year,” Evans said. “Just being nominated demonstrates these Sailor’s hard work, dedication, and appreciation of their chain of command. Keep up the good work!”



HM1(SW) Tarric Alihernandez, the Senior Sailor of the Quarter joined the Navy in 2001 and currently serves as the Leading Petty Officer for the Public Health Services Directorate.



A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Alihernandez says finding new ways to motivate Sailors is key to his success as a leader.



“Do what you enjoy and get people involved,” Alihernandez said. “That way it’s not work but the passion that drives you.”



IT2(IDW/SW) Hanna Dixon, the Sailor of the Quarter, hails from Flower Mound, Texas and currently serves as an Information Systems Technician.



Dixon says setting a good example for others to follow is key to becoming a good leader.



“Looking up to the right people and practicing your values in and out of work while others take note can be very rewarding,” Dixon said. “Shaping the leaders of tomorrow is a hard job, but the most gratifying.”



HM3 (FMF) Khari Daniels, the Junior Sailor of the Quarter serves as a Medical Screener in the Troop Medical Clinic at NMRTC-Corpus Christi’s San Antonio detachment.



Daniels, originally from New Haven, Connecticut, says getting outside ones comfort zone is important to succeed in today’s Navy.



“Go above the normal workload,” Daniel said. “Take on responsibilities and track what you do. It will pay off in the end.”



HN Christian Escobar, Blue Jacket of the Quarter, is a native of Houston, Texas and serves as an Aviation Medicine Technician at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kingsville.



The most junior of the group, Escobar already sees the importance of setting a positive example for others to follow.



“It’s important to serve as role model,” Escobar said. “There are always Sailors looking at you to help lead and show them the way to succeed.”



All of the winners and candidates in the Sailor of the Quarter competition embrace the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage and Commitment, and contribute to the success of the Navy and Marine Corps mission by ensuring medical readiness, health protection, and survivability of the force.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi and its Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Units located in Kingsville and Fort Worth provide ambulatory care services to more than 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's San Antonio Detachment provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

