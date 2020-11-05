NMCP Staff Member Wins Hero of Military Medicine’s Navy Award

Courtesy Photo | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 11, 2020) – Lt. Sharrod R. Greene, Naval Medical Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 11, 2020) – Lt. Sharrod R. Greene, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Anesthesia Department division officer, has been awarded the 2020 Henry M. Jackson Foundation (HJF) Hero of Military Medicine Navy Award. Since 2011, HJF for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. has honored exceptional contributors to Military Medicine with the Heroes of Military Medicine Awards. This event recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions in advancing medicine for our nation’s warfighters, veterans and civilians. The award is given by the HJF for an achievement or accomplishment in Military Medicine that exemplifies readiness and caring for those in harm’s way. “The thought of being recognized/awarded for the work never came to mind,” Greene said. “I was too enthralled by the fact that I had actually deployed and was doing what I was trained to do. I’m eternally grateful to those that trained me and to those that submitted my name and actions to the awarding entity. Ultimately, this award means that hard work and determination doesn’t go unnoticed. If you work hard, live your life altruistically, your efforts and performance will almost always be recognized.” (U.S. Navy photo provided by Lt. Sharrod R. Greene/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 11, 2020) – Lt. Sharrod R. Greene, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Anesthesia Department division officer, has been awarded the 2020 Henry M. Jackson Foundation (HJF) Hero of Military Medicine Navy Award.



Since 2011, HJF for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. has honored exceptional contributors to Military Medicine with the Heroes of Military Medicine Awards. This event recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions in advancing medicine for our nation’s warfighters, veterans and civilians. The award is given by the HJF for an achievement or accomplishment in Military Medicine that exemplifies readiness and caring for those in harm’s way.



“The thought of being recognized/awarded for the work never came to mind,” Greene said. “I was too enthralled by the fact that I had actually deployed and was doing what I was trained to do. I’m eternally grateful to those that trained me and to those that submitted my name and actions to the awarding entity. Ultimately, this award means that hard work and determination doesn’t go unnoticed. If you work hard, live your life altruistically, your efforts and performance will almost always be recognized.”



As part of Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve, Greene served with the 102nd and 126th Forward Surgical Teams. His adept clinical skills contributed significantly to the care of soldiers serving under Special Operations Task Force – Syria. His efforts resulted in “golden hour” (the critical first hour) trauma anesthesia services for more than 20 combat casualties, providing more than 35 surgical hours.



“I saw over 130 or so traumas and did approximately 25 damage control surgeries and resuscitations,” Greene said. “The vast majority of our patients being SDF (Syrian Defense Forces).”



Greene subsequently served at a remote Forward Operating Base and managed 85 percent of all combat casualties, which was the highest volume in theater recorded by the Joint Trauma System.



“On a daily basis, we are honing our skills and modifying our craft to align our practice with today’s most updated evidence-based practices,” Greene said. “The training that we receive from the Uniformed Services University and our phase II faculty prepare us for practicing military medicine, which includes caring for those in harm’s way. I take great pride in knowing that if sent to a hostile environment and/or an area where seeing trauma patients is highly likely, I know I am fully capable of taking care of our brothers in arms.”



Greene believes that there is not much that can be accomplished without teamwork.



“Achievements are rarely accomplished by a sole individual,” Greene said. “Generally speaking, there is some team dynamic that assisted in the successful completion of many small feats and led to a massive achievement. I would like to extend an immeasurable amount of gratitude to Dr. Jason Longwell, Dr. Todd Gregory, CDR Jennifer Faust, MAJ Robert Fabich, and COL Tyson Becker. Without their mentoring, guidance, and faith, I wouldn’t be the officer or the clinician I am today. Thank you all.”



As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.