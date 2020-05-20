Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Galloway Airman gives back

    Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abby Guercioni stands for a portrait inside the...... read more read more

    VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    When the request for assistance in New Jersey’s state-run nursing homes came in the wake of COVID-19, Citizen-Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing came out in force. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abby Guercioni, a 2017 graduate of Absegami High School and a Galloway, N.J. resident, jumped at the opportunity to assist those in need.

    She is part of Team Vineland, deployed to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, N.J., with thirty other Airmen who are assisting staff with entry control, logistics, maintenance, cleaning, and activities.

    Currently a full-time student at Stockton University, Guercioni is working towards a degree in Communication Studies. At the 177th Fighter Wing, she is a Munitions Systems specialist, where she handles, stores, transports, arms and disarms weapons systems for the F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft.

    At the Vineland Veterans Home, she is working with the cleaning team, ensuring that the home is constantly sanitized to protect residents and staff.

    “It’s hard work, but what we’re doing here is really important,” said Guercioni.

    “It feels amazing to be able to give back and to help people that fought for our freedom, and to be able to help the staff at the Veterans home.”

    “Having the National Guard here has been really helpful,” said Allyson Bailey, the CEO of the Vineland Home. “They’re supplementing our mission here, which is taking care of our residents. Some of the duties the Guard has assumed have been instrumental in helping us to reduce the spread of the virus in the home.”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

