Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Facilities Department keeps medical center "up and running" during COVID-19

Electricity. Water. Air conditioning. That's just a few of areas our Facilities Department covers here at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune!
We have recently been spotlighting NMCCL employees who our beneficiaries may not normally see during their visits, but these teams are always present!
Our Facilities Department has more than 50 staff members whose jobs cover a multitude of tasks to include plumbing, painting, heating and cooling, carpentry, construction, and gardening.
During COVID-19, the department has had to work with just half of their staff due to social distancing precautions. Still, they have maintained crucial areas of the Medical Center such as the Covid Care Unit, negative pressure rooms, and operation rooms, when necessary, all while performing monthly routine maintenance.
They truly embody what it means to keep NMCCL "up and running."
Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 14:43
Story ID:
|370428
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
