Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Facilities Department keeps medical center "up and running" during COVID-19

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Facilities Department keeps medical center &quot;up and running&quot; during COVID-19

    Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Facilities Department has more than 50 staff...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Electricity. Water. Air conditioning. That's just a few of areas our Facilities Department covers here at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune!
    We have recently been spotlighting NMCCL employees who our beneficiaries may not normally see during their visits, but these teams are always present!
    Our Facilities Department has more than 50 staff members whose jobs cover a multitude of tasks to include plumbing, painting, heating and cooling, carpentry, construction, and gardening.
    During COVID-19, the department has had to work with just half of their staff due to social distancing precautions. Still, they have maintained crucial areas of the Medical Center such as the Covid Care Unit, negative pressure rooms, and operation rooms, when necessary, all while performing monthly routine maintenance.
    They truly embody what it means to keep NMCCL "up and running."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 14:43
    Story ID: 370428
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Facilities Department keeps medical center "up and running" during COVID-19, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCCL
    COVID 19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT