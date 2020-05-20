Construction of new simulations buildings continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown May 7, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown May 7, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure. The projected completion date is September 2020. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion. The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The construction project that’s building five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is progressing well at Fort McCoy, said General Engineer Nicholas Perna with the Directorate of Public Works.



“The project is currently near 70 percent complete and progressing,” Perna said.



“The contractor is currently working on drywall, electrical, plumbing, and more. The contractor is also working on the subgrade to improve drainage as well as forming up the concrete sidewalks. The roofing aspect of the project is nearly complete.”



Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is completing the project, and the projected completion date is September.



When completed, the new simulation buildings will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security (DPTMS).

The new simulation buildings will offer more opportunities to bring in more training, said DPTMS Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison.



The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary. Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



