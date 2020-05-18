Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pa. National Guard members recognized for mission at care center

    Pa. National Guard members recognized for mission at care center

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler | (Far Right) Col. John Pippy, commander of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade,...... read more read more

    SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    SCRANTON, Pa. – More than 30 Airmen and Soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard were recognized for their support of Mountain View Care Center on May 18, 2020.

    The Airmen and Soldiers assisted Mountain View with staffing support after receiving a request from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

    “We were a combination of nurses, physician assistants, medics and general support,” said 1st Lt. Joshua Martin, officer in charge of the Pa. National Guard mission to Mountain View.

    Col. John Pippy and Col. Kristian Post, commander of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and commander of the 193rd Regional Support Group, respectively, presented coins to those troops that went above and beyond their duties and were recommended by their leaders.

    Those individuals were: Spc. Christina Wolfgang, combat medic with the 1st Battalion, 112 Infantry Regiment; Capt. Brendan Dougherty, emergency room/ trauma nurse with the Special Operations Medical Group Detachment 1; Spc. Laken Houser, combat medic with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 876th Brigade Engineer Battalion; Lt. Col. Ruthann Murphy, critical care nurse with the 193rd SOMDG; Spc. Casey Chamberlain, combat medic with the 876th BEB; Sgt. Alex Varee, cavalry scout with the 1-112th Inf. Regt.; Spc. Luke Lee, combat medic with 108th Area Support Medical Company; and, Sgt. Alan Reed, human intelligence with the 876th BEB.

    “This was a great experience,” said Martin. “The chance to learn and work with the medical professionals from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in a joint operation was a great opportunity for everyone.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:39
    Story ID: 370418
    Location: SCRANTON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard members recognized for mission at care center, by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    56th SBCT
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    US Army
    Army National Guard
    28th ID
    PANG
    213th Regional Support Group
    213th RSG
    193rd SOW
    PA JFHQ
    193rd Regional Support Group
    Pa ANG
    193rd RSG
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Coronavirus
    COVID-19 pandemic
    COVID-19 Mission
    COVID-19 National Guard
    COVID-19 Defense Logistics Agency
    COVID testing
    COVID 2019
    COVID-19 Aid
    covid preparations
    COVID-19 Preparations
    Covid-19 NationalGuard
    PTF North
    PA Task Force North
    P0AANG
    PA Joint Forces Headquarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT