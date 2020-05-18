Pa. National Guard members recognized for mission at care center

SCRANTON, Pa. – More than 30 Airmen and Soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard were recognized for their support of Mountain View Care Center on May 18, 2020.



The Airmen and Soldiers assisted Mountain View with staffing support after receiving a request from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.



“We were a combination of nurses, physician assistants, medics and general support,” said 1st Lt. Joshua Martin, officer in charge of the Pa. National Guard mission to Mountain View.



Col. John Pippy and Col. Kristian Post, commander of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and commander of the 193rd Regional Support Group, respectively, presented coins to those troops that went above and beyond their duties and were recommended by their leaders.



Those individuals were: Spc. Christina Wolfgang, combat medic with the 1st Battalion, 112 Infantry Regiment; Capt. Brendan Dougherty, emergency room/ trauma nurse with the Special Operations Medical Group Detachment 1; Spc. Laken Houser, combat medic with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 876th Brigade Engineer Battalion; Lt. Col. Ruthann Murphy, critical care nurse with the 193rd SOMDG; Spc. Casey Chamberlain, combat medic with the 876th BEB; Sgt. Alex Varee, cavalry scout with the 1-112th Inf. Regt.; Spc. Luke Lee, combat medic with 108th Area Support Medical Company; and, Sgt. Alan Reed, human intelligence with the 876th BEB.



“This was a great experience,” said Martin. “The chance to learn and work with the medical professionals from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in a joint operation was a great opportunity for everyone.”

