NAVCENT Sailors Donate Medical Supplies to Migrant Workers Aid Group in Bahrain

Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) donated more than $1,500 in protective medical supplies to a migrant workers aid group in Bahrain April 28.



Chief Religious Programs Specialist Patricia Hernandez and Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Yanet Chavezespinoza, both NAVCENT chaplain’s office liaisons, coordinated the command sponsored donation drive with Migrant Workers Protection Society in Bahrain.



“Our goal has been to help those in need,” said Hernandez. “The pandemic and the aftermath we are all living through is unlike anything many of us have ever seen before and in these unprecedented times of trouble we wanted to respond with compassion.”



Hernandez delivered the donated supplies, including masks and gloves, to a local hospital where they could be put to immediate use. They also raised funds to pay for prescribed medicine.



Capt. John Kalantzis, the NAVCENT Force Chaplain, said the donation program demonstrated the Navy’s commitment to the local community and gratitude toward the host nation.



“The actions of our sailors to help those in need during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic fully reflect our commitment to the community of which we are proud to be a part,” said Kalantzis. “We are extremely grateful for the partnership and hospitality extended to the U.S. Navy by the Kingdom of Bahrain.”



