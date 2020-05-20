Energy Action Month: Incirlik continues to save resources

As temperatures begin to rise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, the energy management team pushes a local Energy Action Month (EAM) campaign to educate Airmen on conserving resources.



“Normally, EAM is implemented across the Air Force in October,” said Artemiz Avci, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron base energy manager. “However, Incirlik held a local Energy Action Month in May for reminding and encouraging the base population prior to summer.”



The U.S. Air Force spends nearly $6 billion on energy annually, with approximately 82% used for aviation fuel, 16% for facilities and installations, and 2% for ground vehicles.



Every action taken by hard-working employees in U.S. defense and civilian agencies contributes toward strengthening the security and resilience of our federal infrastructure, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).



“The first thing to look at should be people-related conservation practices,” said Avci. “It’s the simple things that help a lot. We want to make water and energy savings a daily habit for everybody.”



Avci added that small everyday actions done at home and work contribute to saving resources.



“Simply turning off the water faucet when shaving or brushing one's teeth can save thousands of gallons of water a year,” said Avci. “Other habits to consider include unplugging battery chargers when the batteries are full; using rechargeable batteries instead of disposable ones; doing the dishes; and using natural light instead of electricity.”



The energy conservation team is pushing Team Incirlik to meet the DOE’s energy conservation goal and reduce its energy usage by 25% and water usage by 36% before 2025.



“Incirlik is doing a very good job of reducing energy consumption,” Avci said. “Incirlik saved 10% in energy consumption and 14% in water consumption during fiscal year 2019. We saved approximately $750,000 in energy costs, and $50,000 in water costs.”



To reach energy saving goals, the 39th Air Base Wing has applied several energy projects to help reduce energy consumption. These projects include replacing deteriorated water lines, inefficient lights, and inefficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.



“We cannot reach our reduction goals without the combined efforts of the residents of Incirlik and mission partners,” said Avci. “Our Airmen must have energy conservation in mind with everything they do. We need to think about the future, and not just today. Saving energy now will help our children in years to come.”



With the help of base consumers, along with our energy-saving projects, the installation continues to reduce its energy consumption by 2.5% each year.



“By prioritizing energy management and resilience, we are building a strong foundation for the future warfighter and ensuring Airmen have energy when and where they need it,” said the Honorable John W. Henderson, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy.

