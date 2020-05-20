NSA Naples Observes Military Appreciation Month Overseas

In 1999, the United States Congress passed a resolution designating May as National Military Appreciation Month.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives adopted resolutions calling for all Americans to honor, remember, recognize and appreciate U.S. service members, both past and present, throughout the month of May. Military Appreciation Month is a time to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made in the pursuit of freedom and to show thanks to all who serve to protect our way of life.

“The United States military has such a rich history,” said Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Abrahamson. “There are so many men and women who have done so much - Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Sailors, and supporting civilians who have served, fought and sacrificed to make our country what it is today. Military Appreciation Month is not only a time to show our appreciation, it’s a month-long celebration of all that our brothers and sisters-in-arms have accomplished throughout the years in service of the American people.”

Serving on board an overseas base is a unique experience. Celebrating Military Appreciation Month in a country of our allies and partners is something that the NSA Naples community values. According to Roberto Russo, a local national volunteer responsible for the Civil Protection Agency in Afragola, one of NSA Naples’ partners for community relations events, the feeling is mutual.

“The American military here in Naples has shown great care and attention to our community through their actions towards the Italian people,” said Russo. “In these challenging times they have gone above and beyond by donating essential goods to families who are in need, and we consider them to be wonderful friends to our community. We thank all the U.S. military for their great generosity.”

NSA Naples employs many Italian local nationals who work to support the mission of the U.S. Navy in Italy. Their hard work and dedication is essential to the success of NSA Naples and its tenant commands.

“The Italian personnel we have here at NSA Naples have earned our deepest appreciation,” said Abrahamson. “They are such an important part of our military family and many of our accomplishments here in Naples are a direct result of the effort they put in each and every day. They are truly a force multiplier and we can’t thank them enough for all that they do.”

May was chosen because of the many individual days within the month already set aside to recognize our military’s achievements. Public Service Recognition Week, celebrated the first full Monday through Sunday in May since 1985, recognizes the roles of public servants, including the military. Armed Forces Day, created in 1949, is an annual event held on the third Saturday in May, and the month culminates with Memorial Day on the last Monday of the month.

Another important day celebrated in May is Military Spouse Appreciation Day. This is a time to recognize the men and women who support U.S. service members the most - their spouses.

"Spouses play such a critical role in family readiness which translates to our service members’ overall mission readiness, and we are lucky to have such a terrific group of military spouses here in Naples," said Abrahamson. "They are all so important to our success and do a fantastic job of helping to keep us mission ready. So I want to say thank you to all military spouses, not just here in Naples, but around the world for all the wonderful things you do day-in and day-out in support of our service members. We couldn't do it without you."

Thank you to all military members, civilian employees, and their families for their diligent service and sacrifice. You are appreciated.

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

For more news about NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve on board the installation, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:27 Story ID: 370367 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Observes Military Appreciation Month Overseas, by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.