At the right place, at the right time



Story by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero



Photos by Lance Cpl. Connor R. Falb



Twentynine Palms, Calif., -- Cpl. Andrew C. Tate, company clerk, Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 5, 2020.



On May 3, 2019, Tate was driving north towards Las Vegas on Kelbaker Road in the Mojave National Preserve, California, when, he came upon a vehicle rollover across the road.



Tate immediately pulled to the road, assessed the crash and went straight for his trauma kit. He reached the vehicle and found the doors jammed and then pried them open. Another motorist, retired Marine Lt. Col. Tom McCabe, arrived on scene and helped Tate take the victim out of the car and call emergency services.



“We do tactical combat casualty care classes, that’s where I learned first aid,” said Tate. “If it wasn’t for the Marine Corps, I wouldn’t have been able to apply those skills.”



According to the award citation, Tate stabilized the victim, prepared a landing zone for a helicopter, and used his knowledge of Marine Corps medical evacuation procedures. The arriving emergency medical technician trusted Tate to help secure the victim to the helicopter.



“I think every Marine should take Tactical Combat Casualty Care classes, because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Tate. “It’s all about doing the right thing when no ones looking and if I was in the victim's situation, I would hope that someone would stop and at least try.”



Tate’s next assignment will be to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California where he will be attending the Basic Recruiters Course for eight weeks.



“I want to challenge myself a bit more,” said Tate. “Everybody says it’s really difficult and stressful.”



According to Navy and Marine Corp commendation medal citation, Tate used everything he learned in his Marine Corps career to help save a victim and showed the highest tradition of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.