Regional Health Command - Central MTFs sweep Practice Greenhealth awards

Nine military treatment facilities within Regional Health Command – Central, as well as the Region headquarters, were recipients of 17 Practice Greenhealth Awards for 2020.



The awards are:

Top 25 Environmental Excellence – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center



Greenhealth Emerald: Evans Army Community Hospital



System for Change: Regional Health Command – Central



Greening the OR: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Evans Army Community Hospital, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Weed Army Community Hospital



Making Medicine Mercury Free: Brooke Army Medical Center



Circle of Excellence – Chemicals: Brooke Army Medical Center, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center



Greenhealth Partner for Change: Bayne Jones Army Community Hospital, Brooke Army Medical Center, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, Reynolds Army Health Clinic, Weed Army Community Hospital, William Beaumont Army Medical Center



“The Military Treatment Facilities within Regional Health Command – Central have once again shown their commitment and success in not only their quality care and compassion for their beneficiaries, but also their provision of sustainable health care with environmental solutions,” said Brig. Gen. George Appenzeller, Regional Health Command – Central commanding general. “I am proud to be part of an organization with such outstanding team members who consistently go above and beyond on a daily basis.”



CRDAMC has earned the Top 25 award three consecutive years while EACH has earned the Emerald award seven consecutive years. Across the Army, RHC-C MTFs have earned the only Top 25 award, half the Emerald awards presented and the only MTFs to earn the Circle of Excellence – Chemical award.



According to Greenhealth’s website, the awards recognize achievement and innovation in health care sustainability.



The top 25 Environmental Excellence Award is Practice Greenhealth’s highest honor for hospitals. These hospitals are leading the industry with innovation in sustainability, demonstrating programs, and illustrating how sustainability is a core part of their culture.



The Greenhealth Emerald Award recognizes health care facilities that are setting the standard in eliminating mercury, reducing and recycling waste, sustainable sourcing, and other areas. Winning hospitals have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and shown leadership in the local community and in the health care sector.



The Greening the OR Leadership Award recognizes the facility demonstrating the most success in reducing the environmental impact of its surgical suites. Operating rooms are large contributors to a health care facility’s environmental footprint, creating opportunity for significant cost savings and sustainability improvements.



The Making Medicine Mercury-Free award is given to health care facilities that have virtually eliminated mercury and have policies in place to prevent it from re-entering the facility. Award criteria include strong mercury-free purchasing policies and management practices, staff education, and a commitment to continuing to be mercury-free. Mercury is one of the most hazardous chemicals, associated with many health risks.



The Circles of Excellence Award - Chemicals category honors hospitals with sound chemical reduction policies and practices. Winners address toxicity through greener cleaning programs and avoidance of chemicals of concern in purchasing products, services and equipment.



The Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more. Winning facilities must demonstrate that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.

