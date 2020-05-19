Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain Camino Fire

Photo By Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado | The Camino Fire burns part of Range 401 in the Mike Training Area on Marine Corps Base...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado | The Camino Fire burns part of Range 401 in the Mike Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 18, 2020. Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with Orange County Fire Authority and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, worked together to battle the blaze. The fire burned approximately 150 acres and is currently contained while mop-up operations are underway. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Soto-Delgado) see less | View Image Page

Southern California and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton firefighters have contained a fire on base after battling the blaze overnight.



The Camino Fire, which started on Range 401 in the Mike Training Area May 18 and has burned approximately 150 acres, is contained and mop-up operations are underway. Smoke will be visible for the next few days while firefighters continue working on and observing the aftermath.



“Crews will remain on scene for the next 24 hours observing in a mop-up and patrol status” said John Crook, the deputy chief of training for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. “The cause is currently under investigation.”



Firefighters with CPFD worked together with Orange County Fire Authority and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Currently only Camp Pendleton fire units remain on scene.



For more updates on Camp Pendleton wildfires, visit www.pendleton.marines.mil/Wildland-Fire-Information-Prevention.