    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain Camino Fire

    The Camino Fire burns part of Range 401 in the Mike Training Area on Marine Corps Base

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Southern California and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton firefighters have contained a fire on base after battling the blaze overnight.

    The Camino Fire, which started on Range 401 in the Mike Training Area May 18 and has burned approximately 150 acres, is contained and mop-up operations are underway. Smoke will be visible for the next few days while firefighters continue working on and observing the aftermath.

    “Crews will remain on scene for the next 24 hours observing in a mop-up and patrol status” said John Crook, the deputy chief of training for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. “The cause is currently under investigation.”

    Firefighters with CPFD worked together with Orange County Fire Authority and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Currently only Camp Pendleton fire units remain on scene.

    For more updates on Camp Pendleton wildfires, visit www.pendleton.marines.mil/Wildland-Fire-Information-Prevention.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
