Corps Completes Lore City Wastewater Collection System Upgrades

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is announcing the completion of $4-million upgrades to the village of Lore City’s wastewater collection and treatment system.



The project provides the village with an improved wastewater treatment and collection system. The upgrades included installing individual septic tank units, connecting new sanitary collection force mains, and constructing a new centralized wastewater treatment facility.



“This project represents the positive impact that federal and local partnerships can have on improving our environmental infrastructure and protecting local water resources,” said Col. Andrew Short, commander, Pittsburgh District. “The new system will provide the community with benefits for decades to come.”



Improving the wastewater collection system will prevent further environmental degradation caused by raw sewage discharge. The new system is more cost-effective and will expand service capabilities to promote economic growth within the village.



“The upgraded system will bring the village into environmental compliance with state regulations and reduce the amount of untreated sewage being discharged directly into local streams,” said Scott Swansinger, project manager, Pittsburgh District.



U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, 6th Congressional District representative, has worked closely with the Pittsburgh District to champion projects like these for local communities such as Lore City.



“I was pleased to support the grant funding for this important project in the village of Lore City,” Bill Johnson said. “Thank you to the Pittsburgh District for their hard work bringing this project to fruition. The residents of Lore City now have a much more reliable sewer collection and treatment system.”



The government shared the cost of the project with the sponsor at a rate of 75 to 25 percent, respectively, under the Section 594 reimbursement program.



BACKGROUND: Section 594 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 1999 (PL 106-53) authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide design and/or construction assistance to non-federal interests for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure, resource protection, and development projects within the state of Ohio.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.





Follow the Pittsburgh District: Twitter, Facebook and Flickr.



For media queries, contact CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



For more information about the district visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil



Know.Take.Wear. Know the waterways. Take a safety course. Wear your life jacket.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 12:19 Story ID: 370313 Location: LORE CITY, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps Completes Lore City Wastewater Collection System Upgrades, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.