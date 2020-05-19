Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Comment on Incident in Gulf of Aden

    BAHRAIN

    05.19.2020

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) monitored an incident involving a United Kingdom flagged tanker which was approached in the international waters of the Gulf of Aden, May 17.

    Initial reports indicated the Stolt Apal tanker was approached by two speed boats approximately 100 miles off the coast of Yemen. The incident occurred in IMSC's area of operations.

    "While we do not yet know who is responsible for this incident, it serves as an example of the behaviour IMSC is here to deter," said Commodore Rob Bellfield, IMSC commander.

    No immediate threat to the free flow of shipping was assessed, and no further action was taken by IMSC vessels or aircraft.

    The multi-national, British-led IMSC deploys ships and aircraft throughout the region as part of the international surveillance and detection effort, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

