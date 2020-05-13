Team MacDill salutes Tampa Bay’s front-line heroes

Everyday KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft lift off from the flight line at MacDill, take to the skies and carry out training sorties and refueling missions along the gulf and the southeast region.



However, on Friday, May 15, the flight path of two of MacDill’s refueling aircraft will look completely different as MacDill plans to salute local health care heroes with a fly over of the Tampa Bay area.



“This community goes out of their way to honor our sacrifices,” said Col. Steve Snelson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander. “This is an honor for us to be able to display our gratitude to these warriors who protect our base and this community from this horrible virus.”



A combination of active duty and reserve teams with the 6th and the 927th ARW will pilot the two-ship fly over of 12 major hospitals.



“This flight is a way to honor all health care workers and first responders and remind them we are all in this together,” said Col. Douglas Stouffer, the 927th ARW commander.



According to Snelson, the courageous service from front-line healthcare workers has directly enabled the Air Force and sister services to keep hope alive and assist in their ability to defend the nation.



“This is our chance to do something, albeit very small compared to what these healthcare workers are doing,” said Snelson. “But this is our chance to give back. I hope that when they hear our 135s, they know that we’ve got their back.”



MacDill’s KC-135 Stratotankers will fly over 12 hospitals to include:

◾Tampa General Davis Island

◾ Brandon Regional; Riverview Regional

◾ South Bay Hospital; Sarasota Memorial

◾ St. Anthony (St. Petersburg)

◾ St. Petersburg General Women’s Hospital

◾ Pines Bay VA

◾Largo Medical Center

◾Tampa General (North Tampa)

◾USF

◾Tampa General Davis Island



For the latest updates, and flight times: Please follow @MacDillAirForceBase on Facebook.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 11:01 Story ID: 370300 Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team MacDill salutes Tampa Bay’s front-line heroes, by A1C SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.