    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center Hiring Skilled Trades and Engineers

    PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Story by Lt.j.g. Richard Locklear 

    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center

    The Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC), a detachment of Norfolk Naval Shipyard located at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia, Pa. is currently hiring eligible workers across various skilled trades and professions. NFPC Specializes in advanced engineering, castings, and precision machining that supports the mission of the U.S. Navy, and offers employees the opportunity to serve their country as a member of a team that provides critical support to the fleet while earning a competitive salary and generous benefits. Civilian career opportunities include all production skilled trades including welders, woodworkers, machinists, and industrial, mechanical, electrical and structural engineers and managers. Dozens of immediate, full-time positions are available now.

    For more information on working for NFPC, interested applicants can visit NFPCJobs.com.

