CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Schlise, Welcomes McLane during Change of Command at Sea

Rear Adm. Brendan McLane relieved Rear Adm. Paul Schlise as commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 during a ceremony aboard the CSG’s flagship, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) (CVN 69) while the ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO), May 19.



Beginning last summer, the Sailors, ships, squadrons and staffs of IKE Carrier Strike Group executed an accelerated pre-deployment training and certification syllabus, including a complex Group Sail, which integrated Royal Navy and Dutch ships. The strike group was certified for deployed operations during a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMTUEX), which incorporated Danish, French and Canadian ships in tiered, complex training serials.



Following a brief at-sea logistics and sustainment period off the U.S. east coast, IKE deployed, executing a fleet battle problem and operations with French carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Mediterranean prior to transiting the Suez Canal and entering the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO.



With ongoing Navy-wide efforts to prevent shipboard outbreaks during the COVID pandemic, IKE with its escort ship USS San Jacinto have continuously operated at sea for more than 120 days, while the remainder of the strike group ships have been at sea for more than 100 days.



Addressing assembled IKE Carrier Strike Group Sailors during the turnover ceremony, Schlise’s comments focused on the teamwork and resiliency of them and their families.



“The professionalism and self-sufficiency you’ve demonstrated in remaining on-station and fully mission-capable is a testament to your toughness. Our Navy and Nation have asked Team IKE to serve as ‘America’s away team’ here in the Central Command/5th Fleet region during a time of great uncertainty around the world, and you have answered the call with excellence. I could not be more proud of you and the extended IKE Carrier Strike Group family that continues to support us from home.”



Schlise wished McLane the best as he turned over the reins of the strike group.



“Admiral McLane, you’re joining a winning team … you’ll make them even better,” said Schlise.



Schlise, a native of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, will next report as Director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, in Washington, D.C.



Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S.5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces, praised Schlise on a successful strike group tour.



“Paul has been instrumental in leading IKE Carrier Strike Group during these uncertain times. Under his steady and wise leadership, the IKE Strike Group has epitomized combat readiness, all while finding innovative ways to protect our ships from COVID-19 have been implemented. He has balanced protecting our Sailors while fulfilling the no-fail mission of the forward deployed carrier strike group. This incredible CSG-10 team has ensured that IKE remains on station, on task and ready.”



McLane comes to CSG-10 following a tour as Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The Jacksonville, Florida, resident graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1990. He previously commanded USS Carney (DDG 64) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50.



In his remarks, McLane quoted the namesake of the aircraft carrier, Dwight D. Eisenhower, “What America does today, what America plans for tomorrow, can decide the sort of world the generations after us will possess,” and thanked Schlise and the Sailors of the carrier strike group for their hard work, dedication, and toughness.



CSG-10 consists of the flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, the guided-missile cruisers USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) and USS Monterey (CG 61), and DESRON 26 with its associated guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55), USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), and USS Truxtun (DDG 103).



CVW-3 consists of the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131, the “Rampagers” of VFA-83, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, and the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130.

