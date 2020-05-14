Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    169th Fighter Wing Airmen honor 9/11 victims

    169th Fighter Wing Airmen honor 9/11 victims

    Photo By Capt. Stephen Hudson | U.S. Airmen from the 169th Maintenance Group pose in the Structures shop at McEntire...... read more read more

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Story by Capt. Stephen Hudson 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Maintenance Group honored the memory of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 with a commemorative paint job on one of the SCANG’s F-16 aircraft.

    The project, spearheaded by several Airmen from the 169th Maintenance Squadron in the Structures shop, came from a request from the Maintenance Group Commander, Col. Adrian Meyer. The plane, number 911, recently returned from routine depot maintenance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

    Col. Meyer wanted to commemorate the sacrifices from that day. “We figured that was the best time to change the tail flash,” Meyer said, especially since it also received a new paint job while at Hill.

    Previously the aircraft had a “Wild Weasel” painted tail flash to celebrate the SCANG’s history and mission in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses.

    Meyer explained Airmen from structures came up with three initial design concepts and the final design was approved by the 169th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Akshai Gandhi.

    The tail flash of the Swamp Fox F-16 was painted as a tribute to the lives lost nearly 20 years ago. The plane was chosen because its tail number is 92-3911. The commemorative paint scheme features a stylized American flag, logos of the Fire Department of New York and the New York Police Department, as well as the skyline of New York City with the number of civilians killed in the World Trade Towers, United Flight 93 and The Pentagon. The 2574 is the number of civilians killed in NYC, Pentagon and Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. That number does not include first responders who died that day.

    Staff Sgt. Michael Fisher, who worked on the project, also serves as a volunteer fire fighter in Lexington County. Fisher said they wanted to do, “something different” with the jet to honor Sept. 11.

    “It’s just fun doing something different,” said Fisher. “Most of our work is under the jet, so doing something other people can see and appreciate shows the skill and passion of this shop.”

    Other members of the Structures Shop including Master Sgt. Adam Fekete, Tech. Sgt. Austin Soltow, Staff Sgt. Michael Deweese, Staff Sgt. Michael Fisher, Senior Airman Joseph Richter and Airman 1st Class Chase Szoke worked on the project.

    “It was tough, but I am very proud of it,” Fisher said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 17:57
    Story ID: 370261
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing Airmen honor 9/11 victims, by Capt. Stephen Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    first responders
    9/11
    Sept. 11
    2001
    aircraft maintenance
    ANG
    Air Guard
    South Carolina ANG
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    169th FW
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Maintenance Group
    169FW
    S.C. Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT