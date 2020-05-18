Naval Base San Diego Wins CNO Shore Safety Award Two Years in a Row

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2020) Occupational Health and Safety Specialist Shawn Baker speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2020) Occupational Health and Safety Specialist Shawn Baker speaks with a gate guard during a safety walk on Naval Base San Diego. Military installations are operating under an increase in force health protection conditions and the U.S. Navy released administrative message 100/20 April 5th, directing commanders to adhere to Center for Disease Control and Prevention face covering guidelines in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – For the second year in a row, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) recognized Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) for excellence in safety with the base’s selection as the winner of the 2019 CNO Shore Safety Award.



NBSD was one of two California Navy installations to win the award, NBSD for medium-sized non-industrial bases, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach (NWSSB) for small-sized non-industrial bases. The Navy announced the winners in a Navy message April 22.



“Their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to maintaining a superior level of safety culture within their commands have set the bar for all others to emulate,” said Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, in a message to the commanding officers of NBSD and NWSSB.

For the recognition in safety excellence, the CNO judges an installation based on the overall quality of their safety program, mishap prevention records and contributions to the Navy’s safety program. The coordinated efforts of the NBSD safety team led to the installation winning the award and were accomplished with the collective compliance to safety procedures by all Sailors, civilians, and contractors that work on NBSD every day.



“The award is a reflection of the work from not only the safety office, but all personnel on the installation who perform as one team” said Scott Poston, the NBSD Occupational Safety and Health Installation Program director. “We have safety staff that are dedicated in what they do and value the service and sacrifice that the military provide each and every day,” he said.



The NBSD safety team is comprised of six occupational safety and health specialists that provide support to NBSD and its more than 200 tenant commands. Through safety and health inspections, response to unsafe/unhealthful reports and weekly zone inspections, the NBSD safety team pin-points safety deficiencies and provides training and guidance to correct them at the source. In additions to their regular responsibilities, the NBSD safety team has proven adaptable to the challenges that COVID-19 has presented this year.



“The continued success of our safety program starts with each one of us, as safety is an all-hands effort and remains a daily priority for NBSD,” said NBSD CO Capt. Mark Nieswiadomy. “As we continue to operate in this COVID-19 environment, our adherence to safety and procedural compliance must be at the forefront of our daily business,” he said.



Poston says that the key practices of observing, adapting and evolving have allowed NBSD to, once again, win the CNO Shore Safety Award and is what continues to allow mission essential operations while dealing with the health crisis of COVID-19.



On Aug. 31, the Navy will implement a more modern and streamlined process for incident reporting by using Risk Management Information (RMI) Streamlined Incident Reporting (SIR). RMI SIR will replace a number of legacy reporting systems to include WESS (web-enabled safety system), ESAMS (enterprise safety application management system), various shipyard databases, and other standalone systems.



The Navy's RMI program reflects an initiative to create a safer environment for Navy personnel by capturing and analyzing safety incident reporting data. RMI aims to remedy inconsistencies in reporting as a single, easy to use point of data entry for Sailors and safety professionals, that is more consolidated and easier to use.