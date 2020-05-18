Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hiring Across Trades and Professions

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in Portsmouth, Virginia is currently hiring eligible workers across various trades and professions. As the fourth largest employer in Hampton Roads, NNSY offers employees the opportunity to serve their country as a member of a team that is a critical provider for the U.S. Naval Fleet while earning a competitive salary and generous benefits.



The shipyard is seeking candidates to variety of production and support positions. Currently, NNSY is hiring Boilermakers, High Voltage Electricians, General Electricians, Shipwrights, Marine Machinery Mechanics, Information Technology Specialists, Contract Specialists, and Engineers. Along with these positions, the shipyard is recruiting candidates for its Helper to Worker Program, an entry level program across various trades for those with minimum experience looking to start a career.



Job seekers interested in joining the NNSY team can apply for one or more of these jobs either through USAJobs.com or by submitting an application to the Human Resources (HR) department at FLTHRO_NNSY@navy.mil. Complete details on eligibility, qualifications, benefits, and application instructions are listed in the online recruiting announcement for each position.



NNSY is actively recruiting those transitioning from military service, the private sector, other federal positions, and recent high school, trade school, and university graduates. According to Human Resources Specialist Cindy Dehne, “We are looking for mission-focused applicants who are committed to the team, NNSY, and the Department of the Navy. Specifically, we want enthusiastic, informed candidates that possess the requisite knowledge, display enthusiasm, and have the ability to create positive change throughout the organization.”



While the shipyard is seeking experienced tradespeople for several positions, there are multiple programs in place for job seekers looking to learn a trade and build their career. Specifically, NNSY offers the Entry Level Engineer (ELE) Program, the Apprenticeship Program, the Pathways Program, and most recently the Helper to Worker Program.



The ELE Program provides challenging and rewarding careers for recent engineering graduates in which they will work among one of the largest concentrations of engineers on the East Coast. NNSY’s robust mission-essential work includes conversion, overhaul, repair, alteration, construction, dry docking and outfitting ships as craft as well as performing manufacturing, research, development, and test work which provides engineers with vast opportunities to develop their expertise. NNSY recruits engineers from multiple disciplines and fields who hold a degree from an Accredited Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET) institution. Currently, the shipyard is recruiting recent graduates with the following engineering degrees: Civil, Electrical, Electronic, Environment, Industrial, Material, Marine, Naval Architecture, Nuclear, Ocean, Safety, Structural, and Welding.



The NNSY Apprenticeship Program is an intense and highly challenging four-year program in which students pursue academic training, including college level courses and trade theory, combined with on-the-job training, which prepares them to become skilled journeymen. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or a GED and take a college placement test to apply. Applications for the program are accepted February – April annually.



The Pathways Internship Program also offers students the opportunity to combine academic studies with work experience. The program provides students in high school, college, or trade school paid opportunities to work and explore federal careers while completing their education. Employees in the pathway program typically begin work in June.



Finally, the Helper to Worker Program at NNSY is designed to meet the long-range needs of the shipyard by providing quality workers, skilled to assist in the repair, overhaul, conversion, and modernization of ships in support of fleet readiness. No experience is required for this entry-level program; however, previous training or experience can be evaluated and impact the pay level at which the trainee is hired. Employees in the Helper to Worker Program will receive trade theory courses provided by shipyard instructors, on-the-job training, core tasks, and take competency exams. NNSY is currently recruiting candidates for the program and those interested should submit a resume to FLTHRO_NNSY@navy.mil.



For more information on working for America’s Shipyard, interested applicants can visit NNSYJobs.com or view open positions on USAJobs.gov.

