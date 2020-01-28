On Jan. 28, 2020, the 24th Intelligence Squadron held a sunset ceremony for the Eagle Vision One operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Eagle Vision was the Department of Defense’s only deployable commercial satellite imagery downlink station centrally located in Europe. It used commercial software to provide aerial electro-optical or radar imagery. It produced fast, unclassified imagery useful for a variety of military and humanitarian operations.
This ceremony was one of many throughout the Air Force as units relinquish the use of Eagle Vision One.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 15:24
|Story ID:
|370242
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The sun sets for Eagle Vision One, by TSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT