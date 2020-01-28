Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The sun sets for Eagle Vision One

    A wooden plaque, memorializing Eagle Vision One in Ghana, lays on a table during a

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.28.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    480th ISR Wing

    On Jan. 28, 2020, the 24th Intelligence Squadron held a sunset ceremony for the Eagle Vision One operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Eagle Vision was the Department of Defense’s only deployable commercial satellite imagery downlink station centrally located in Europe. It used commercial software to provide aerial electro-optical or radar imagery. It produced fast, unclassified imagery useful for a variety of military and humanitarian operations.

    This ceremony was one of many throughout the Air Force as units relinquish the use of Eagle Vision One.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 15:24
    Story ID: 370242
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The sun sets for Eagle Vision One, by TSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

