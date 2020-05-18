Photo Essay: Event lookback — 2016 Boss Lift at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Mike Hallquist (top, right) with the Wisconsin Employer Support for Guard and Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Mike Hallquist (top, right) with the Wisconsin Employer Support for Guard and Reserve Committee speaks to Wisconsin employers June 14, 2016, during a Boss Lift event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team sponsored the event. Boss Lift events are coordinated through the Department of Defense Employer Support of Guard and Reserve program. Events offer employers an opportunity to visit military installations throughout the nation to observe National Guard and Reserve members involved in training exercises. Employers see, firsthand, the quality of training and leadership activities their uniformed employees receive as part of the Total Force. Fifty employers participated in the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Wisconsin employers were part of a Boss Lift event June 14, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team sponsored the event.



Boss Lift events are coordinated through the Department of Defense Employer Support of Guard and Reserve program.



Events offer employers an opportunity to visit military installations throughout the nation to observe National Guard and Reserve members involved in training exercises.



Employers see, firsthand, the quality of training and leadership activities their uniformed employees receive as part of the Total Force. Fifty employers participated in the event.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



