RDML Pyle Takes Charge at Navy Warfare Development Command

NORFOLK, Va. – Rear Admiral Fred I. Pyle is the new commander at Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC).

Pyle succeeds RADM John F. Meier, who is now Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), Norfolk, Va. Meier served as NWDC commander since July 2019.

Pyle was previously Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 in Bremerton, Wash. He is a native of McAlisterville, Pa., and a 1990 graduate of Pennsylvania State University. At sea, he served as fire control officer and first lieutenant aboard USS South Carolina (CGN 37); flag lieutenant with Cruiser Destroyer Group 2; operations officer onboard USS Porter (DDG 78) and USS Lake Champlain (CG 57); executive officer onboard USS Porter; commanding officer onboard USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) and commodore of Destroyer Squadron 2. During his at-sea tours, he made numerous deployments to the European, Central and Pacific Command areas of operation.

Ashore, Pyle attended the Naval Postgraduate School and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He served as a budget analyst in the Office of Budget on the Secretary of the Navy staff; as flag secretary, U.S. Joint Forces Command; as the budget branch head Surface Warfare Directorate on the Navy staff and as executive assistant to the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for integration of capabilities and resources.

As a flag officer, he served as deputy director of Plans, Policy and Strategy (J5/8), U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany.



Rear Admiral Meier

During his time at NWDC, Meier substantially improved U.S. Navy capabilities for both the current and next generation of warfighters, translating higher strategic guidance into tangible concepts for the employment of Naval forces.

As competent authority for the Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) Campaign Plan, he established a voice across the fleet to synchronize and standardize Campaign Plan execution and to validate capabilities needed to fight and win in our increasingly challenging global security environment. Meier enhanced Warfighting Development Center (WDC) integration as chair of the bi-annual Advanced Warfighting Summits (AWS) and WDC Leadership Huddles.

Meier is a native of Export, Pa., and a 1986 graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in General Engineering. He completed flight training in Beeville, Texas, and was “winged” as a naval aviator in August 1988.

Meier’s operational assignments include Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, Carrier Air Wing (CVW)2, VAQ-128, and executive officer onboard the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), during which the command was recognized with the 2008, 2009 & 2010 Battle “E” and the 2009 Safety “S.” Command tours include VAQ-136, earning the Safety “S” and Battle “E” in 2004 as well as the 2005 Retention Excellence award; USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44), earning the 2011 Battle “E” ; and most recently PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) earning the 2014 & 2015 Retention Excellence awards. Before coming to NWDC, he was commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, Norfolk, Va.

Meier’s shore assignments include tours at VAQ-129, where he was recognized as the Instructor Pilot of the Year in 1995, EA-6B placement officer at Navy Personnel Command, senior operations officer, and emergency actions officer on the Joint Staff in the National Military Command Center. He also served as requirements officer for EA-18G at Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) N88, assistant chief of staff for force readiness at Commander, Naval Air Forces, and as the assistant commander, Navy Personnel Command for Career Management (PERS-4).

Meier has participated in operations around the world since Desert Storm and built the crew and culture of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) as her first commanding officer. He has accumulated over 4,000 flight hours and 675 carrier landings. His decorations include the Legion of Merit and various other personal and unit level awards.

_____________________________________

NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities. Command professionals are focused on operational-level concept generation, warfighting development, and cross-domain integration to strengthen U.S. Navy warfighting power.

